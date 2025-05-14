Quakes, Shakes and Cakes: DJ Steve Aoki lights up San Jose ahead of Messi game

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Superstar DJ Steve Aoki took the stage in San Jose Tuesday night to an audience of thousands.

The famous DJ, who is known for throwing cakes at his audience members, took part in a special block party thrown by the city and the San Jose Earthquakes.

The Quakes will play a highly anticipated game against global soccer star Lionel Messi on Wednesday, and San Jose is using the block party and Aoki to hype the city up.

Fans flocked to Santana Row in San Jose to just catch a glimpse of the greatest athlete and soccer player in the world - Lionel Messi.

"I've known him for like 15 plus years, I've known his music. So when I knew about it, I was like sign me up please," concertgoer Geovanny Castanea said.

An estimated 12,000-15,000 people came out to see Aoki at Tuesday's block party, including San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, who was the recipient of a cake to the face.

"I'm just here for the vibes and I like to dance," said audience member Roberto Cruz.

Organizers say the concert, in addition to the hype surrounding the big soccer game, is pouring millions of dollars into the South Bay's economy.

"Messi has the economic impact of Taylor Swift," spokesperson Zachary Waldren said. "He's one of the biggest soccer players in the world, and what we're trying to showcase is San Jose as a marketplace where that world-renowned talent can come and experience what San Jose has to offer."

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami take on the San Jose Earthquakes Wednesday night in one of the most highly anticipated games in Earthquakes history.

This block party has excited people in San Jose all week, but organizers tell ABC7 this is just a taste of some of the things we're going to be seeing in the South Bay all next year.

"Which includes FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl and NCAA West Regionals," Waldren said. "During those three events, you can expect concerts like this to be paired with those activations."

And with so much to look forward to over the next year or so, many here say they're just excited to see their city in the spotlight.

"It's going really well. I think it's successful and it could become something more that brings the community together," Cruz said.