DNC Day 4 speakers: VP Harris to share stage with gun violence survivors, Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Illinois delegates were proud of VP pick Walz as they look ahead to Harris' speech on Thursday.

Illinois delegates were proud of VP pick Walz as they look ahead to Harris' speech on Thursday.

Illinois delegates were proud of VP pick Walz as they look ahead to Harris' speech on Thursday.

Illinois delegates were proud of VP pick Walz as they look ahead to Harris' speech on Thursday.

CHICAGO -- As delegates are excited to hear from VP Kamala Harris on the last day of the DNC, more are set to share the stage.

The fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention is leading up to a dramatic finale: Kamala Harris giving her acceptance speech and getting to tell her personal story -- in her own words -- to an audience of millions.

She's expected talk about a middle-class upbringing with a working mother. She will continue to stress the themes we've heard from speakers throughout the convention: optimism and patriotism -- the "politics of joy" -- drawing a contrast, her campaign says, with the "dark" vision of Donald Trump.

READ ALSO | DNC attendees tell ABC News what they hope to hear from Kamala Harris' speech

Harris-Walz Spokesman Michael Tyler said the following speakers will address Democratic delegates on Thursday:

-Hon. Deb Haaland

-Marcia Fudge

-Ca. Sen. Alex Padilla

-Pa. Sen. Bob Casey

-Wisc. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

-Mass. Sen. Elizabeth Warren

-Ariz. Sen. Mark Kelly

-Mass.Gov. Maura Healey

-Mic. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

-N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper

-Ma. Rep. Katherine Clark

-Ill. Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger

-Ga. Rep. Lucy McBath

-Co. Rep. Joe Neguse

-Fl. Rep. Maxwell Frost

-Mi. Rep. Elissa Slotkin

-Tx. Rep. Colin Allred

-Ariz. Rep. Ruben Gallego

-"Tennessee Three:" State Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, Justin Pearson

-Ariz. Rep. Gabby Giffords

-Gun violence survivors and gun safety advocates

LIVE UPDATES | DNC 2024 Day 4: Kamala Harris will accept her party's nomination on final night of convention

ABC News contirbuted to this report.