Alan Cumming returns to "Doctor Who" season two, which premieres April 12 on Disney+.

'Doctor Who' season 2: Alan Cumming returns to the 'Whoniverse' as a quirky cartoon

LOS ANGELES -- On Wednesday, Disney Branded Television and the BBC announced that season two of "Doctor Who" will premiere Saturday, April 12 on Disney+.

The new season stars Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor, Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday.

Cumming will guest star as Mr Ring-a-Ding in the second episode of the season. Disney/BBC

Emmy Award winner Alan Cumming will return to the "Whoniverse," this time "as Mr Ring-a-Ding, a happy, funny, singalong cartoon, who lives in Sunny Town with his friend Sunshine Sally."

Eventually, Mr Ring-a-Ding finds himself in a predicament, when "in 1952, after years of repeats in cinemas across the land, Mr Ring-a-Ding suddenly looks beyond the screen and sees the real world outside - and the consequences are terrifying."

The actor previously appeared in the 2018 "Doctor Who" episode "The Witchfinders" as King James I.

"Only Alan Cumming could give a runaway cartoon so much wit, malice, danger and fun. He makes the whole universe of 'Doctor Who' wilder and madder than ever, and it's an absolute honour to welcome him on board the TARDIS," said showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell T Davies.

Season two will follow the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa), who meets Belinda Chandra (Varada Sethu) Disney/BBC

Season two will follow the Doctor, who meets Belinda Chandra "and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-traveling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies and wider terrors than ever before."

"Doctor Who" season two will consist of eight parts, with a new episode premiering weekly, beginning April 12 on Disney+. The first season is available now to stream.

