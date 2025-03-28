'He is trying to kill me,' woman said during doctor husband's attack on Hawaii hiking trail

Officials say a doctor tried to kill his wife in Honolulu, Hawaii. Gerhardt Konig has been charged with the attempted murder of Arielle Konig.

HONOLULU -- A doctor accused of trying to kill his wife on a Hawaii hiking trail allegedly hit her in the head with a rock about 10 times and tried to inject her with syringes before a witness intervened, according to court documents.

Arielle Konig said she was on the Pali Puka Trail in Honolulu with her husband, Gerhardt Konig, on Monday when he stood near the edge and asked her to take a selfie with him, according to court documents filed Thursday.

She said she didn't feel comfortable being that close to the edge, "so she declined and began to walk back," the documents said.

Gerhardt Konig allegedly "yelled at her to come back, and when she refused, he pushed her into the bushes," the documents said.

Arielle Konig said he hit her in the head with a rock about 10 times while grabbing the back of her head and smashing her face into the ground, the documents said.

She said she then saw her husband remove two syringes from his bag and "attempt to use them on her, but she was able to get them away from him," the documents said.

A witness, Amanda, said she heard a woman repeatedly yelling "Help! Help me!" the documents said.

Amanda said she ran to the top of the trail where she saw Arielle Konig lying on her back with a man on top of her, hitting her on the head, the documents said. The witness said the man stopped the attack when he saw her. Another witness called 911.

Arielle Konig identified her attacker as her husband and said, "He is trying to kill me. He is hitting me in the head with a rock," Amanda later relayed to police, according to the court documents.

Arielle Konig suffered multiple lacerations to her face and head and was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, according to the court documents.

Gerhardt Konig, 46, who lives on Maui, was arrested Monday night and has been charged with second-degree attempted murder.

He made an initial court appearance on Thursday but did not enter a plea. His preliminary hearing is set for March 31.

Gerhardt Konig's ex-wife and her current husband said in a statement, "We are shocked and saddened by this news, and our hearts are with Ari."

The suspect works for "an independent entity contracted to provide medical services at various medical facilities on Maui," Maui Health said in a statement. He previously worked in Pittsburgh, where he was an attending anesthesiologist at a women's hospital and an assistant professor of anesthesiology and bioengineering at the University of Pittsburgh Schools of Medicine and Engineering, according to his biography.

ABC News' Jennifer Watts contributed to this report.