Dog dies in SF Noe Valley house fire, crews searching for missing tenant: SFFD

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco fire crews contained a house fire in the Noe Valley neighborhood Monday morning, but say a dog died and they are searching for a missing person.

The fire was at a home on 26th Street near Castro setback from the street and officials say the building was fully engulfed.

They say "hoarding" conditions were making it difficult for firefighters.

Video posted by SFFD shows lots of stuff in the yard.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.