Ex-Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli is considering a run to get his old job back

Former mayor who faced sex assault claims mulls full-time return to Bay Area, run for office again

Former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli, who faced a slew of sexual misconduct accusations, is reportedly considering a run to get his old job back.

WINDSOR, Calif. (KGO) -- The former mayor of Windsor who faced several civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct says he is considering moving back to the Bay Area, and possibly even run for office again.

Dominic Foppoli wrote in a statement to ABC7's Cornell Barnard on Saturday morning, he has received positive reaction on his consideration to run for his old role as mayor in next year's election, and he is sad to see what has happened to Windsor since he left office.

Foppoli has been living in Italy, but says plans to move back to Windsor to deal with the sex assault allegations.

He's accused of misconduct by at least seven women in multiple civil lawsuits, but he has not been charged with a crime.

Foppoli previously told ABC7 the encounters were consensual.

He resigned in 2021.

Here is ex-Mayor Foppoli's full statement:

"My focus for this year is starting a family, fully moving back to Windsor, and winning decisively and completely in civil court.

With that said, I have had countless Windsor residents in the last few months ask me to consider coming back to my role as Mayor in next year's election.

My wife and I supported and attended the Windsor Rotary Gala a few weeks ago and were overwhelmed by the incredibly positive reaction we received throughout the entire event.

The truth is that it's sad to see what has happened to our beautiful town since I left office.

Small businesses are closing due to a lack of traffic. People are complaining about more homelessness and crime than in recent memory.

We have a giant construction hole in the middle our downtown where the council and I approved a beautiful hotel that has no sign of moving forward due to current town leadership.

The only construction that is happening is extreme low income housing. Our town has huge budget problems and their response is to kill vacation rentals which further hurts tourism traffic, plus nearly a million dollars a year in total revenue . Not to mention, the huge casino being built, without any revenue deals whatsoever with our local government.

If the town continues to fall down this terrible path, with the support of my family, I will seriously consider accepting a call to run next year.

-Dominic."