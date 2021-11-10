Home of former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli raided by police in sexual assault investigation

Around 8:30 a.m. detectives searched the Foppoli's residence on the 8000 block of Merlot Way in Windsor.
Detectives said some items were seized as evidence.
Foppoli resigned on May 24 amid numerous accusations of sexual assault, which he denies. He is also under investigation for an alcohol bill, air travel, payments to an ex-girlfriend and more.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
