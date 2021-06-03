Politics

Former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli under investigation for use of campaign funds

Windsor Town Council replaces Dominic Foppoli as mayor

WINDSOR, CALIF. (KGO) -- Former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli is under investigation for illegal use of campaign funds.

The Enforcement Division of the Fair Political Practices Commission is examining Foppoli's campaign expenditures and donations after a complaint was filed by an anonymous person.

The state's campaign finance watchdog is looking into several large donations to Foppoli's campaign from developers. It is also examining an alcohol bill from what was described as dual campaign event and birthday party in 2019. Air travel, payments to an ex-girlfriend and a campaign treasurer who works at his family's winery are also being looked into.

Foppoli formally resigned on May 24 amid numerous accusations of sexual assault, which he denies.

Last night the Windsor Town Council voted in favor of Vice Mayor Sam Salmon to replace Foppoli.

Related topics:
politicswindsorrapesexual misconductsonoma countysexual assault
