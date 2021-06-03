Windsor Town Council replaces Dominic Foppoli as mayor

WINDSOR, CALIF. (KGO) -- New developments in Windsor, a new mayor was sworn in Wednesday night.The Town Council voted 3-1 in favor of Vice Mayor Sam Salmon to replace Dominic Foppoli, who resigned as mayor last month.Salmon was chosen over Rosa Reynoza, who was the runner-up to Foppoli in last year's mayoral election.Foppoli is facing numerous accusations of sexual assault, which he denies.Salmon was elected to the town council in 1994 and has served as mayor several times in the past.