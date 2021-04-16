Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli to 'step back' from active role until sex assault investigation complete

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10506703" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Calls for Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli's resignation increases after multiple sexual assault claims. He has since released a statement, denying all claims.

WINDSOR, Calif. (KGO) -- Dominic Foppoli said in a statement Friday that he will "step back" from his active role as Windsor mayor until the investigation into sexual assault allegations is complete. This comes amid a recall effort from the community and after a heated town meeting Wednesday night.Foppoli clarified that this announcement is not a resignation."I think it's incredibly lame," said Diana Rich.That reaction in Windsor, to the latest development from Mayor Dominic Foppoli, now the center of a scandal. Six women accuse the mayor of sexual assault, allegations which span 16 years. A sheriff's investigation is now underway.There were hundreds of calls for him to resign at an explosive town council meeting Wednesday.The mayor says, he won't resign, but instead - take a step back from his job.In a statement to ABC7 News, Foppoli said:"That's not enough for me, or the residents of Windsor," said Windsor Town Councilmember Debora Fudge.Fudge says Foppoli needs to do more than take a step back."It's not about innocence or guilt in a criminal case, he's unfit to serve. Based on his behavior, he needs to resign," Fudge said."He's still maintaining the title and salary of mayor without doing anything," said activist Hollie Clausen."It does give us options like censure, we have to do that.. until he does resign, recall is only option," said Windsor Vice-Mayor Sam Salmon.That recall effort is happening, organizers say more than 700 Windsor residents have already pledged their support. The mayor, stepping back but refusing to resign.