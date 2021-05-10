7th woman accuses Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli of sexual assault

Foppoli is both a problem and a symptom of a problem. What he did to me was wrong. What he did to the six women who have spoken out about him was wrong. The dangerous attitudes we allow young men to have about women is also wrong. We need to solve both problems. — Rachel Hundley (@rachel_hundley) May 9, 2021

WINDSOR, Calif. (KGO) -- Another woman is going public with accusations against Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli.Former Sonoma Mayor Rachel Hundley told the San Francisco Chronicle that Dominic Foppoli climbed on top of her and exposed himself in 2015. She says it happened inside a hotel room while they were attending a conference.Foppoli now faces accusations of sexual assault from seven women. He refuses calls to resign.Hundley tweeted Sunday saying, "Foppoli is both a problem and a symptom of a problem. What he did to me was wrong. What he did to the six women who have spoken out about him was wrong."His attorney released a statement saying, "I don't think these allegations warrant a response from Mr. Foppoli more than Mr. Foppoli has stated previously - He adamantly denies engaging in any non-consensual conduct with any females from his past. Period."