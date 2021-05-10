7th woman accuses Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli of sexual assault

EMBED <>More Videos

7th woman accuses Windsor mayor of sexual assault

WINDSOR, Calif. (KGO) -- Another woman is going public with accusations against Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli.

Former Sonoma Mayor Rachel Hundley told the San Francisco Chronicle that Dominic Foppoli climbed on top of her and exposed himself in 2015. She says it happened inside a hotel room while they were attending a conference.

Foppoli now faces accusations of sexual assault from seven women. He refuses calls to resign.

Hundley tweeted Sunday saying, "Foppoli is both a problem and a symptom of a problem. What he did to me was wrong. What he did to the six women who have spoken out about him was wrong."


His attorney released a statement saying, "I don't think these allegations warrant a response from Mr. Foppoli more than Mr. Foppoli has stated previously - He adamantly denies engaging in any non-consensual conduct with any females from his past. Period."

Related stories and videos:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
windsorsexual misconductrecallsonoma countysexual assault
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News