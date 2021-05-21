Windsor officials respond to mayor's resignation amid new sex assault allegation by reality star

#BREAKING Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli announces resignation in wake of sexual assault accusations:

“It is with a heavy heart that I am resigning, effective today. I have always and will always maintain that I did not engage in any non-consensual sexual acts with any woman.” pic.twitter.com/24BSh8pM68 — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) May 21, 2021

WINDSOR, Calif. (KGO) -- In normally quiet Windsor, there was a prolonged and mutual sigh of relief as Dominic Foppoli resigned as mayor."He should have done the right thing a long time ago," said town council member Debora Fudge."What is the damage he has done?" we asked Vice Mayor Sam Salmon."Trust. And damage to victims," he said.It has been six weeks since the first charge of sexual misconduct by eight women who include town council member Esther Lemus. "There is still a pending investigation I will not talk about."Now a possible 9th victim has emerged. Farrah Abraham, formerly of the "Teen Mom" reality TV show, filed charges on April 2 in Palm Beach, Florida. Her attorney says she has proof on video."I have no doubt that she is making these allegations in an attempt to leverage the situation to her advantage," said the former mayor in a letter Friday.However, on April 2, none of the charges against Foppoli had been published by the San Francisco Chronicle, which broke this story. "I think factually it is not true. There was no bandwagon at that time," said Vice Mayor Salmon."It's more of the same but this sounds more serious," said council member Fudge."I hold my head high because I know I have done nothing wrong and will be legally cleared," Foppoli stated in a six-hour council meeting on April 14 during which he refused to step down despite blistering vitriol during public comments.In the weeks since, pressure for him to resign reached a figurative boiling point.A recall movement began. The mayor would not budge until now."I think the new charges had something to do with it," said Vice Mayor Salmon.Town leaders say Windsor can put this behind them.Relief for Foppoli's alleged victims may linger."It is time for us to heal and to move on," said Esther Lemus.Foppoli's attorney, Orchid Vaghti, said in a statement to ABC7's Cornell Barnard on Friday: