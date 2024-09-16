Dreamforce 2024 has San Francisco businesses ready for economic boost

San Francisco businesses say they are ready for the economic boost that Dreamforce will bring to the city.

San Francisco businesses say they are ready for the economic boost that Dreamforce will bring to the city.

San Francisco businesses say they are ready for the economic boost that Dreamforce will bring to the city.

San Francisco businesses say they are ready for the economic boost that Dreamforce will bring to the city.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is two days away from hosting one of the city's largest conventions of the year.

The annual Dreamforce tech extravaganza starts Tuesday and will shut down two blocks to car traffic around Moscone Center.

Hotels and restaurants are ready for the big economic boost after slow post-pandemic business.

Streets around Moscone Center are getting powerwashed and digital signs are up, telling drivers that something big is happening this week.

Dreamforce, the annual tech conference kicks off Tuesday. It's organized by Salesforce, San Francisco's largest employer.

RELATED: Road closures for Dreamforce begin Monday in downtown San Francisco

"We do a bunch of conventions everywhere. This is one of the biggest, because it takes up two to three halls," said Dreamforce Staff Worker Kylee Chun.

The economic stakes are high for Dreamforce.

SF Travel said: "The city's restaurants, hotels and local businesses will benefit from the more than 45,000 in-person attendees, and the total economic impact of the conference is projected to be $92.97 million."

"It's everything," said Dave Mabry.

Mabry is co-owner of 111 Minna Gallery, where lots of tablecloths are being unfurled. The space is hosting a Dreamforce client reception this week. Private and corporate events has been its main source of revenue.

"These conventions, downtown has been decimated since the stay at home, pandemic, companies haven't forced people back to work. For us, getting to capture these clients, earn some revenue we've lost," Mabry said.

On Howard Street, staff at Fang restaurant are getting ready for a busy week.

Peter Fang says Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff has dined here many times and even tweeted about it.

"Actually, this guy is a foodie. He knows good food," Fang said.

Fang hopes Benioff returns and brings his friends.

He's encouraged by all the activity Dreamforce is already generating after a long, quiet economic dry spell.

"You can see when Dreamforce starts, you see people walking down the street. It's nice to look at that," Fang said.