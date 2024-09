Road closures for Dreamforce begin Monday in downtown San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Road closures ahead of Salesforce's annual Dreamforce Convention in San Francisco begin Monday.

Starting at 6 a.m. until Sunday, September 22, Howard Street will be closed between 3rd and 4th Streets.

The Dreamforce convention is set for September 17th through the 22nd at the Moscone Center with 45,000 people expected to attend.