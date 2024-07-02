78-year-old driver accused of killing family at SF bus stop charged, DA says

The driver accused of killing a family in San Francisco's West Portal in March has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, DA Brooke Jenkins said.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The driver accused of killing a family in San Francisco's West Portal neighborhood in March has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said during a press conference on Tuesday.

The collision in March killed a family of four and the 78-year-old driver is going to face four counts of vehicular manslaughter.

The victims have been identified as Diego Cardoso de Oliveira, 40, and Matilde Ramos Pinto, 38, their 1-year-old Joaquin Ramos Pinto de Oliveira, and 3-month-old Caue Ramos Pinto de Oliveira.

A report from the SFMTA says the driver was on the wrong side of the road and speeding at the time.

DA Brooke Jenkins says the initial investigation shows no indication the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol or suffering from a medical issue.

The vehicle was also found to be fully functional.

"We have evidence that the vehicle was traveling at excessive speeds, well in excess of the speed limit, DA Brooke Jenkins said. "This isn't somebody going a few miles over the speed limit, this was excessive speeds and driving in a manner that was not safe and that could reasonably - foreseeably cause death."

The driver is currently not in custody but we're told authorities are working with her attorneys.

The incident led to proposed changes to the traffic flow in the neighborhood, but they were put on hold.