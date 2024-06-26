Dry lightning prompts CA fire concerns as crews train coordinated response plans

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than a thousand fires were sparked by dry lightning early this week with several significant blazes breaking out in California. Dry lightning proved to be a major issue in the Central Valley.

Fresno County Fire reported more than 1,000 lightning strikes in a matter of hours Monday night. Five fires ignited, burning hundreds of acres.

Flames threatened the community of Palermo close to Oroville Monday night, burning one square mile and prompting evacuations. It was dubbed the Apache Fire and tore through two structures, injuring a firefighter.

"Dry lightning can cause fires to spread extremely fast, especially if you have weather conditions to support that," said Assistant Fire Chief Levon Thaxton with the Berkeley Fire Department.

Up in the Berkeley Hills, multi-agency training is underway this week given the early start to fire season.

"The Berkeley Fire Department is working closely with the El Cerrito and Kensington fire departments as well as the Albany Fire Department to coordinate a drill, a multi-agency drill for wildland response," Thaxton said

Chief Eric Saylors with the El Cerrito Fire Department wants to make sure they learn from past experiences.

"We don't want any gaps in our response that may have happened in the '91 Tunnel Fire," he said. "We had some hydrants that had different threads and agencies had trouble talking to each other. We've covered all of that. We've closed all those gaps."

The agencies are familiarizing each other with neighborhoods in the hills, coordinating the use of low-pressure hydrants and different equipment from each department so there's a better and faster response if an urban wildfire erupts in the densely populated hills.

"We are constantly trying to collaborate with our neighboring fire departments so if we do have a major incident, we can develop a quick instant action plan," Chief Saylors said.

As for the dry lightning potential, Chief Thaxton said "It is something that scares us, but we do have a response model ready for it."