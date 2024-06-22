Marin County firefighters take part in training ahead of potentially busy wildfire season

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, wildfire smoke was seen rising in Northern Marin County on Friday - luckily this was a controlled burn conducted by firefighters. It also provided essential training for seasonal firefighters who may be facing a challenging summer fighting real wildfires.

Sixty acres of tall, dry grass was burning in Northern Marin Friday under the watchful eye of dozens of Marin County firefighters.

Fire crews were knocking down brush by setting backfires and running hose lines but this was much more than a 'controlled' burn.

"This is an opportunity for us to bring out our new firefighters and give them some experience with live fire," said Marin County firefighter Gibson Buttfield.

Sixty seasonal Marin County firefighters are here to learn and feel the heat, in real time.

"This live burn is safely controlled, it's helping us tremendously showing us the heat, feeling the heat on your body, the smoke conditions," said seasonal firefighter Kevin Melo.

This training is getting firefighters ready for the real thing which could come at anytime, because it's already been a busy fire season and it's only June.

The Point Fire burned more than 1,000 acres in Sonoma County earlier this week, which destroyed three homes according to CAL FIRE.

"We're already seeing the season starting off strong, so it's important we get our seasonals comfortable with fire and heat," said Marin County Fire spokesperson, Mari Ochoa.

The department getting the word out on social media about Friday's burn, asking residents to avoid calling 911.

A water dropping chopper was taking part in the burn, adding to the realistic training.

"It's funny, the fire doesn't know it's a training fire so it's about as real as it gets," said Buttfield.

