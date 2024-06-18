Sonoma Co. homeowners describe how firefighters saved homes from Point Fire

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- It's been a scary 24 hours for homeowners living near the Point Fire in Sonoma County.

"Very scary," said Mel Harold.

Mel Harold watched the Point Fire quickly grow in size Sunday, driven by strong winds. The fire burned across Raymond Burr Vineyards where Mel works as caretaker, he was ordered to evacuate but declined. The fire destroyed a livestock enclosure, but firefighters stopped it from taking the main house and tasting room.

"I'm still in shock, as much as it devastated the property I'm grateful we didn't lose anything else," said Harold.

Other structures on were lost in the fast-moving wildfire along Dry Creek Road.

SKY7 showed where the Point Fire appeared to have destroyed buildings on ranch properties.

"I'm familiar with fires, not June fires, not normal," said Jeff Kowell.

Kowell says this wildfire was triggering memories of two nightmares.

"I lost my home in Tubbs Fire, then I lost my house on Mill Creek Road, so kind of crazy," Kowell said.

CAL FIRE says 400 firefighters are on the ground and in the air, working to stop this fire. For now, the elements are on their side- winds not as fierce as they were Sunday.

"We're getting a lot of work done, some good attack on the fire, keeping firefighters safe and public safe," said CAL FIRE spokesperson Jason Clay.

"It came so close but it didn't happen,"said Kathy Clendenen.

Kathy and John Clendenen were out of town when they got a chilling call from their son.

"He said be prepared, we're probably going to lose the house, be prepared," said Clendenen.

Their son Ross took pictures of the fire marching toward the family home but firefighters, were able to run defense on the flames yards away..

"They had a serious attack but the winds were horrendous, and the fire split at rates not normally seen," said John Clendenen.

Their son removed valuables from the home thanks to a list Kathy and John posted near their front door in case of fire. This family is beyond grateful to firefighters.

"Today is actually my birthday, I said all I want is my house so I got my present," she said.