Red Flag Warning: Firefighters battle strong winds, fiery conditions in North Bay

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Bay Area firefighters were on high alert Sunday because of a Red Flag Fire Warning.

The Point Fire burning near Lake Sonoma prompted evacuations Sunday afternoon.

A wildfire was burning Sunday afternoon sending up a lot of smoke in Sonoma County, near Geyserville. Cal Fire, sent Santa Rosa-based firefighting aircraft to the so-called, Point Fire which started on Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road. Cal Fire says some evacuations were happening on the south shore of Lake Sonoma.

"As you could see you behind me, you can see that weird smoke glow," said Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore.

Gore shared this message on social media about the fire.

"This is an active wildfire, burning north of Healdsburg near Geyserville and Cloverdale area toward 101. No evacuation orders for those areas yet," Gore said.

"Strong gusty winds and low humidity is why this red flag was called," said Cal Fire Spokesperson Jason Clay.

Red Flag conditions already had Cal Fire on alert. Its fire stations are fully staffed, and a Sky Crane chopper just arrived for the season at the Santa Rosa Air Base, capable of dropping 2,600 gallons of water on a fire.

"All across California, we've had a lot more fire activity, so we have the resources. We to start attacking these fires. We're ready to go," Clay said.

Firefighters say a wind-driven grass fire was sparked Sunday morning off Hwy 680 in Martinez. Firefighters stopped it at one acre. the Battalion chief expects his crews to be busy for the next 24 hours.

"This is what we prepare for. We train for this but on days like this, we want to make sure they are hydrated in the morning. We're expecting this type of activity," said Battalion Chief Kevin Platt from Contra Costa County Fire District.

Neighbor Gloria Cabezas from American Canyon says she received an alert about the Red Flag conditions on her phone.

When it starts getting windy, we come out and water our plants to keep things as safe as possible," Cabezas said.