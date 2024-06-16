Firefighters battling 1,013-acre Point Fire in Sonoma County; 15% contained, CAL FIRE says

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire off Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road near Lake Sonoma in northern Sonoma County, CAL FIRE says.

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. -- The Point Fire burning in northern Sonoma County near Lake Sonoma had burned just over 1,000 acres by 9:15 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

The blaze has held steady at 15% containment for several hours, while the fire's acreage has swelled from its beginnings on Skaggs Springs Road just before 1 p.m. to over 900 acres by 8:30 p.m.

The fire is burning west of Dry Creek Road and near the southeast region of Lake Sonoma, northwest of Healdsburg. It is an area that is largely open ranch land and vineyards, but Cal Fire said structures have been destroyed by the blaze. Investigators are determining what kind of structures and how many, Cal Fire said.

The fire moved south toward Mountain View Ranch Road, according to Cal Fire maps.

RED FLAG WARNING: Firefighters battle strong winds, fiery conditions in North Bay

Overnight there will be 36 fire engines, seven bulldozers, six hand crews and three water tenders, along with three helicopters, all fighting the fire.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from zone SON-2E2, in the Dry Creek Valley. Zone SON-2E3, also in the Dry Creek Valley in the area north of Mill Creek Road, south of Chemise Road, east of Wallace Creek Road and west of Dry Creek is under an evacuation warning, placing over 4,000 residents on high alert, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

An evacuation center has been set up at Laguna High School in Forestville.

Smoke from the fire is affecting the North Bay, including Marin, Napa and Solano Counties. The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for both Sunday and Monday in the region.

Anyone who may need assistance evacuating large animals can call Sonoma CART hotline at (707) 861-0699 for assistance.

The Point Fire burning northern Sonoma County has prompted the school district to call off summer school classes in Healdsburg on Monday, according to the County Office of Education.

Healdsburg Unified School District has cancelled all summer school classes because of evacuations, power outages and smoke from the fire, the school district said.