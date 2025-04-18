Suspect shot by police at Morgan Hill Safeway after allegedly attacking someone at store

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- There was a heavy police presence at a Morgan Hill Safeway early Friday morning after authorities say someone was attacked at the store and officers opened fire on the suspect.

This happened at the Safeway location on East Dunne Avenue. Police say that when they confronted the 40-year-old suspect, he did something that forced officers to open fire.

The suspect was shot and taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK. The person who was attacked also sustained injuries.

The suspect now faces several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and resisting a police officer.

Police say they are continuing to investigate, but no officers were injured.

Safeway released a statement saying that they are cooperating with police as the store remains closed and will reopen once they are allowed to.