Point Fire smoke triggers Spare the Air Alert, health concerns in Bay Area

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air Alert through Monday due to smoke from the Point Fire.

"The smoke from the Point Fire was creating conditions that were getting into the unhealthier groups range on the air quality index," said Erin DeMerritt, a spokesperson with BAAQMD.

Winds are blowing smoke towards the Bay Area. The heavier areas of smoke are just south of Lake Sonoma where the fire started. AQI in Windsor and Santa Rosa reached unhealthy levels at different points on Monday.

"I started my morning in Santa Rosa and there was a little bit of a smoky smell in the morning," said John Norman, who lives in Rohnert Park and traveled up the North Bay for work. "I was in Cloverdale a little bit thicker up there and now here in Healdsburg it is kind of the thickest I have seen all day."

BAAQMD is asking people with respiratory problems to limit time outside. The smoke is considered unhealthy for those individuals. The Point Fire is about 20% contained as of Monday afternoon. Winds were calmer for most of the day, but there were still spots burning around the fire causing smoke to rise into the air.

"Smoke is a danger in and of itself," said James Gore, Sonoma County Supervisor for District 4. "We have dealt with this for a long time. Ironically the smoke is the thickest not where the fire is."

Sonoma County is keeping evacuation orders in place. They say they are learning from previous fires.

"2017 Tubbs Fire, the Sonoma complex fires - everybody got caught on their heels," Gore said. "We got smoked. There was this mantra here that was never again. Not another fire again but never get caught on your heels again."

Officials with CAL FIRE and Sonoma County ask people living near the fire to remain vigilant incase the fire spreads.

