Suspect in Dublin shooting that killed 1 man arrested nearly 400 miles away, police say

Police in Dublin say they've tracked down the man accused of killing another man at the Emerald Park Apartments on Friday.

DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) -- New developments in a deadly shooting in the East Bay.

They arrested him Saturday, nearly 400 miles away, in Barstow.

The shooting incident was reported just after 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon

Upon arrival by Dublin police, an adult male victim was located with a gunshot wound to his head. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Residents were blocked from getting into the complex during the search for the suspect and nearby Dougherty Elementary School was briefly placed on locked down.

No details yet on the motive or the identity of the suspect. The victim's identity is also currently being withheld.