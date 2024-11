Eastbound lanes of Highway 84 near Dumbarton Bridge briefly closed due to multi-car crash, CHP says

One lane is back open after a multi-car crash on Highway 84 near the Dumbarton Bridge.

The accident was reported just before 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The California Highway Patrol posted a photo of the aftermath on X.

It's unknown of any injuries and when lanes will reopen.

You can track the latest traffic conditions here.