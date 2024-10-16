More than 6,000 ballots have been turned in so far, election officials said

Here's a look at how Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters is protecting your vote

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- With just 20 days to go until election day, the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters wants the community to know, they are ready.

On Wednesday, election officials invited the public inside of their Vote Center for a look at how the process works.

From removing ballots from envelopes, flattening them out and doing logic and accuracy tests with their vote counting machines, the county's Registrar of Voters is gearing up for the 2024 election.

With already more than 6,000 ballots turned in so far, they say, they're doing everything possible to protect each vote.

"We have 24 hour surveillance anywhere the ballots are no matter what, everywhere the ballots are, two people at all times, the ballot counting room, there's less than five people that even have access to that door to get into that room," Evelyn Mendez, a spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters said.

When it comes to security, Santa Clara County Assistant Sheriff Rich Urena says they're preparing their team for anything that may happen in the next few weeks, with plans to increase staffing starting by the end of this week.

"We're prepared to handle any kind of civil unrest, or do anything that we can make voters feel comfortable," Urena said. "I know there's a lot of tension nationwide."

On Wednesday, observers like Robert Hobbs were also brought in to see how it works.

Hobbs says it's his third year helping out.

"Still figuring it out after three years and there's a lot to know, Santa Clara ROV has been very helpful in educating me, I've been able to witness some setups, some programming," Hobbs said. "I wanted to learn how this works, it's very much more complicated than when I first started voting."

The Registrar of Voters is urging everyone to make sure you read all ballot instructions before filling it out, make sure you sign the back of it and if you're mailing it in, it must be postmarked on or before Election Day.