SF Supervisor Aaron Peskin wants city to be a 'more livable home for all' in race for mayor

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Building a Better Bay Area means giving you the information you need to vote. And what happens in the San Francisco Mayor's race will impact not only the city, but the entire Bay Area.

This week, we've talked with each of the top five mayoral candidates on ABC7 News at 3.

Wrapping up the week with us was San Francisco District 3 Supervisor and President of the board, Aaron Peskin.

"I've run for supervisor five times, and I've never lost. I love this city, and it's my community. And I actually think I have a lot to offer it as mayor. I want to make this town more affordable. I want to make it safer. I want to make it a more livable home for all of us," Peskin said in a live interview with ABC News Anchor Kristen Sze.

KRISTEN SZE: "So why now, at this juncture?"

AARON PESKIN: "San Francisco has some very serious challenges, and I have more legislative experience than anybody else on that stage. I have a lot of solutions and creative ideas, and I've been the person who's been able to bring people together to get things done and solve problems."

