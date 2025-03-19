Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong supporting popular Oakland music venue at risk of closing

Organizers are looking to raise $150,000 to save Eli's Mile High Club

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Bay Area native and Green Day frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong, is stepping up to help an Oakland music venue at risk of closing its doors.

Eli's Mile High Club is located in West Oakland.

In an Instagram story (video that disappears after 24 hours), the Green Day star wrote, "We can't afford to lose another great venue in Oakland."

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day arrives at the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Eli's Mile High Club first opened in 1974 as a Blues club, but has undergone several changes since.

Green Day had performed secret shows at the venue, when it was under a different name.

Armstrong shared a GoFundMe page to raise money to keep it open.

Organizers are looking to raise $150,000.