  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Green Day receives key to the city in Bay Area hometown of Pinole

KGO logo
Monday, September 23, 2024 3:34AM
Green Day receives key to the city in Bay Area hometown
Green Day was in its Bay Area hometown of Pinole on Sunday, where the band received the key to the city.

PINOLE, Calif. (KGO) -- One of the biggest rock bands to come out of the Bay Area was back in familiar territory on Sunday.

Members of Green Day were in Pinole, their hometown, for a very special occasion.

They received the key to the city in a ceremony held outside a 7-Eleven, right across the street from Pinole Valley High School.

It's the the same location the band sings about in several of their songs.

MORE: Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong defaces Oakland A's logo in Toronto, Instagram post shows

Sunday's ceremony was also a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the release of the band's breakout album "Dookie."

The band members also took time to sign a mural dedicated to them outside the store.

And they're also now doing business with 7-Eleven. The store now carries Punk Bunny Coffee, Green Day's own coffee company.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW