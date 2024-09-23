Green Day receives key to the city in Bay Area hometown of Pinole

Green Day was in its Bay Area hometown of Pinole on Sunday, where the band received the key to the city.

PINOLE, Calif. (KGO) -- One of the biggest rock bands to come out of the Bay Area was back in familiar territory on Sunday.

Members of Green Day were in Pinole, their hometown, for a very special occasion.

They received the key to the city in a ceremony held outside a 7-Eleven, right across the street from Pinole Valley High School.

It's the the same location the band sings about in several of their songs.

Sunday's ceremony was also a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the release of the band's breakout album "Dookie."

The band members also took time to sign a mural dedicated to them outside the store.

And they're also now doing business with 7-Eleven. The store now carries Punk Bunny Coffee, Green Day's own coffee company.