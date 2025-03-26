Elon Musk to open 24-hour Tesla diner, drive-in theater charging station in SoCal

Elon Musk is opening a 24-hour diner and drive-in theater in Hollywood meant to be a place for Tesla drivers to stop and charge their vehicles.

Elon Musk is opening a 24-hour diner and drive-in theater in Hollywood meant to be a place for Tesla drivers to stop and charge their vehicles.

Elon Musk is opening a 24-hour diner and drive-in theater in Hollywood meant to be a place for Tesla drivers to stop and charge their vehicles.

Elon Musk is opening a 24-hour diner and drive-in theater in Hollywood meant to be a place for Tesla drivers to stop and charge their vehicles.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KGO) -- Despite recent controversy, Elon Musk is opening up a 24-hour diner and drive-in theater in Hollywood.

It's supposed to be a place for Tesla drivers to stop and charge up their electric vehicles.

It's getting mixed reactions from the public.

"California bought the most Teslas in the world and then he turned around and he stabbed us in the back and went with crazy wack job Trump," Los Angeles resident Dina Six said.

"If you're gonna take that route I mean you can find any political stance and boycott any business that you don't align yourself with, but it's a great product, people love it," Los Angeles tourist Thom Dionne said.

Musk is reportedly trying to recruit high-profile chefs to provide food there, but many are reluctant to take part.

There is still no official opening date.