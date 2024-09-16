John Leguizamo delivers fiery, funny speech about diversity, calls for more representation

Earlier this year, John Leguizamo took out a full-page ad in the New York Times, asking Emmy voters to recognize candidates of color. During Sunday's speech, he said his plan worked. "What I see here tonight makes me, well, almost happy, and certainly less angry, because tonight is among the most diverse list of nominees in Emmy history."

LOS ANGELES -- "I'm John Leguizamo and I'm one of Hollywood's DEI hires."

That's how the actor introduced himself to the audience at the 2024 Emmys Sunday night.

"That's right," Leguizamo continued. "The D is for diligence, the E is for excellence and the I is for imagination."

With that, the four-time nominee, one-time Emmy winner launched into a speech that was as passionate as it was funny as he called for more representation in the stories we tell on television and who we choose to cast in them.

"Growing up in Jackson Heights, Queens, a scrawny little wannabe gangster, I didn't know people like me could be actors," he told the room full of actors, writers and entertainment industry leaders. "At 15 I didn't know the word representation."

But he recalled seeing brown face all over his screen: Marlon Brando playing a Mexican in "Viva Zapata!," Al Pacino as Cuban gangster Tony Montana in "Scarface," and Natalie Wood playing the Puerto Rican beauty at the heart of "West Side Story."

"Everyone played us, except us," Leguizamo said.

When he did see Latino representation, it was in limited stereotypical roles like Ricky Ricardo in "I Love Lucy," or the only Mexican characters in Loony Toons, Speedy Gonzalez and his lazy sidekick Slowpoke Rodruigez.

"That's how we saw ourselves, because that's all we saw of ourselves," he said.

He called out the nominations of Selena Gomez for "Only Murders in the Building," Sofia Vergara for "Griselda," Isa Lopez for writing and directing "True Detective: Night Country," which also featured indigenous actor Kali Reis in a lead role, and Mexico City-born actor Nava Mau - who is also the first transgender person ever nominated for a limited series acting Emmy - for "Baby Reindeer."

He also applauded the win for Liza Col ó n-Zayas for her role in "The Bear."

He also praised the Television Academy for electing Cris Abrego as their first ever Latino chair.

Then he implored them for more.

"We need more stories from excluded groups," he said. "Black, Asian, Jewish, Arab, LGBTQ+ and disabled."

Watch John Leguizamo's full speech above.

