Enter to win ABC7's Tamron Hall Mother's Day Trip for 2
Wednesday, April 9, 2025 7:04PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 is sending one lucky viewer to New York to be a part of a very special taping of Tamron Hall's Mother's Day show.
1 Grand Prize winner receives:
- 2 x VIP seats at Tamron Hall Mother's Day Show on May 2, 2025
- Roundtrip coach airfare for 2 to New York (winner & guest)
- Hotel accommodations for 2 nights (based on double occupancy)
- Airport ground transportation to/from airport/hotel
- 1 x $250 Visa Gift Card
Approximate grand prize retail value $4,000.
Copyright © 2025 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.