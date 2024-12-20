EXCLUSIVE: Family speaks out after Dior store security guard shot, killed by SFPD officers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The family of the security guard shot and killed by San Francisco police officers Thursday night is speaking out.

"My brother was Peter. He was 50. He had just turned 50 in August," said Thomas Hodge, Peter Hodge's brother.

Thomas described his brother Peter as hardworking. According to Hodge's LinkedIn page, he owned a security business. His family in Connecticut was shocked to learn he was shot and killed.

"The hospital called and said he had received multiple gunshots and was in surgery and they weren't sure if he was going to make it. Shortly after, I received a called that he didn't make it," said Thomas Hodge.

San Francisco interim police chief provided an update on a deadly police shooting of a suspected armed security guard who hit several pedestrians while chasing a bicyclist.

It's still unclear what led to this, but according to a source, Hodge was in an SUV chasing down a delivery driver on an e-bike who had scraped his car.

Police say during the chase, Hodge ran over the curb and hit two teenage girls coming out of Chipotle.

"We got reports of a vehicle that was driving reckless and erratically on the sidewalk in Kearney between Post and Sutter," said acting SFPD Chief David Lazar.

Hodge eventually hit the back of the delivery driver's bicycle. SFPD says witnesses saw the cyclist run off.

Hours later, officers found Hodge outside the Union Square Dior store where a source says he worked.

"After an attempt to take the suspect into custody was unsuccessful, the officers were involved in an officer involved shooting," said acting SFPD Chief Lazar.

Many in the area are still shocked.

"To think that the security guard actually was killed, possibly who knows why, but it's just really sad," said Bergen James, a San Francisco resident.

Peter Hodge's family is still searching for answers.

"It's tough because I don't know what happened it just speculation. Hopefully police can speak to my mom and give her details of what happened," said Thomas Hodge. "He is a good guy. He helped out my kids. The best way he could you know 3,000 miles away."

This is still an active investigation. SFPD is planning a town hall within 10 days of the shooting where they are set to release videos and more information.

