Thieves smash car into SF Union Square Dior store, steal thousands in merchandise, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There was another brazen burglary in San Francisco, this time targeting the Dior store in Union Square.
Crews were busy cleaning up the mess Friday morning after thieves apparently smashed a vehicle through the security gate, stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.
This is not the first time thieves have broken into the store this way.
One year ago, almost to the exact same day, thieves rammed a vehicle into the Dior store and made off with $250,000 worth of purses and other goods.
Two people were eventually charged.