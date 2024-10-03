Rolando Yanga, 60, was shot and killed outside his home

EXCLUSIVE: Murder of 60-year-old Daly City man started from gym dispute; mother, son appear in court

A Daly City mother and son made their first court appearance Wednesday after the murder of a beloved 60-year-old man.

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Daly City mother and son made their first court appearance Wednesday in a murder case that, according to the San Mateo County district attorney, originated as a dispute at a local gym.

Rolando Yanga, 60, was killed outside his home Sunday around 7 p.m.

A friend, overcome with emotion, described Yanga as "like an older brother or uncle...always thinking of other people and sharing things with them."

With tears in his eyes, he said, "he is highly cherished and respected. He enjoyed sharing his gifts and talents with mankind and humankind."

That kind and generous spirit, makes especially difficult to understand why this senseless crime happened, especially in a neighborhood nearby residents say is generally quiet and safe and filled with helpful, friendly family. "It's a really nice neighborhood," said one man who lived near Yanga.

That same neighbor caught the incident on his surveillance camera just after 7pm. You can see the vehicle Yanga was driving.

Seconds later, it's followed by another car. Then, multiple gunshots, at least eight, can be heard.

Daly City police arrested 50-year-old Zaib Afridi and her 21-year-old son Maarji Afridi outside their apartment complex about two miles away.

The DA's complaint shows Maarji Afridi was charged with murder and multiple enhancements. His mother, as an accessory to a felony.

The mother and son first appeared at the Hall of Justice in Redwood City Wednesday afternoon.

The San Mateo County district attorney tells ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim, the incident all started at a nearby gym.

A friend of Yanga, who requested anonymity, says Yanga worked maintenance there part-time and that Maarji Afridi was a member known to cause trouble.

When Yanga approached the young man about an alleged vandalism in the bathroom, that's when things escalated.

In court, Zaib Afridi's private defender requested an Urdu translator.

The pair will return to court next Wednesday.