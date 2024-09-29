1 killed in shooting that happened during high school reunion event in Oakland, mayor says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Police are investigating two separate shootings in Oakland that left one person dead and another fighting for their life.

One shooting happened after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Adeline and 16th streets near DeFremery Park.

Police found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao says the shooting happened during a high school reunion.

She issued this statement saying:

"I am deeply saddened there was a shooting at the McClymonds Alumni Action Committee reunion picnic at DeFremery Park. We will not tolerate this type of violence, especially at a peaceful annual gathering. OPD is investigating and I urge anyone who may know anything to contact the OPD Homicide section at (510) 238-3821. My heart is with the family of the victim and the entire McClymonds and West Oakland community. Ceasefire partners are actively working to prevent additional violence. Thank you to all of our first responders. #LoveLife"

The victim's name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

Another shooting in Oakland happened earlier in the day left one person in critical condition.

It happened around 2 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Way under Highway 980 near a large unhoused encampment.

Police told our media partners at the Mercury News that the victim is now recovering in the hospital from major injuries.