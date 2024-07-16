Oakland rapper shot, killed outside beauty store event; police searching for suspect

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Over the weekend, an up-and-coming Oakland rapper was shot and killed outside of a grand opening at a beauty supply store. Police are still looking for the suspect.

Tan DaGod had built 20,000 followers on Instagram and was launching a career as a rap artist when she agreed to appear at the grand opening of Glamor Beauty Supply on Telegraph Avenue in Oakland on Saturday.

She perched on a gold throne, a purple and pink floral wall behind her, and posted photos and comments for her followers throughout the afternoon. But at 5 p.m., a shooter showed up at the store.

Witnesses to the shooting say they were inside the store and they heard yelling - an altercation outside - and then shots fired. Off camera, witnesses said that Tan DaGod collapsed outside the gate on the sidewalk and a gunman took off running. Across the street, there are bullets holes and shattered glass. Some witnesses hid inside an adjacent donut shop until the coast was clear. Oakland police said paramedics arrived and Tan DaGod was transported to the hospital where she later died.

Oakland police said a second gunshot victim showed up at a local emergency room and was in stable condition. Police are asking for the public's help with videos or photos that could assist with their investigation as they try to establish the circumstances around the shooting.

Another well known Oakland rapper, Mistah FAB, posted on Instagram, saying he originally was scheduled to be at the beauty shop Saturday, but his plans changed. He described Tan DaGod as "a hustling go-getter, with a world of ambition, drive and courage and a heart as big as TEXAS!!!!"

Vases of roses have been left outside the beauty store under photos of the late rapper.