Executive 'hit lists' and wanted posters: NYPD warns about threats to executives

Luigi Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania on unrelated gun charges after being recognized by an employee: NYPD

NEW YORK -- A New York Police Department bulletin issued Tuesday emphasized the heightened risk environment for health care executives following last week's brazen killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Viral posts online have listed the names and salaries of several health insurance executives, multiple "Wanted" signs featuring corporate executives have been posted throughout Manhattan and users on social media continue to celebrate Thompson's death, according to the bulletin.

The warning signs come as a sea of social media posts indicate that shooting suspect Luigi Mangione might be viewed as a "martyr" who could inspire extremists to action.

With Mangione's action having the "capability to inspire a variety of extremists and grievance-driven malicious actors to violence," the NYPD encouraged companies to increase precautions and security for executives.

Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania Monday and faces charges in New York including second-degree murder.

"Both prior to and after the suspected perpetrator's identification and arrest, some online users across social media platforms reacted positively to the killing, encouraged future targeting of similar executives, and shared conspiracy theories regarding the shooting," the bulletin said.

The bulletin highlighted a viral social media post featuring the names and salaries of eight health insurance CEOs, which some online users shared "emphasizing that it is a hitlist and that CEOs should be afraid," according to the bulletin. The "Wanted" posters in Manhattan included the images of corporate executives and bullet-shaped graphics warning, "UnitedHealthcare killed everyday people for the sake of profit. As a result Brian Thompson was denied his claim to life. Who will be denied next?"" and "Wall Street CEOs Should Not Feel Safe, Deny, Defend, Depose."

The NYPD bulletin also included multiple examples of individuals expressing their belief online that Thompson fully deserved to be murdered based on his role in the insurance industry.

"My mom was denied chemo multiple times and suffered tremendously they missed her cancer for two years because she was constantly denied... she will have life altering damage because of it. F*** him may he rest in piss," one person wrote, according to the report.

A Reddit post cited in the bulletin said: "The politicians are compromised and the corporations are suffocating us - all CEO's should be considered. Sucks when your government is bought by these CEO's who immediately impact the masses."