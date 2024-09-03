'We failed you': Berkeley-born hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin laid to rest in Jerusalem

Tens of thousands came to pay their respects for Hersh Goldberg-Polin on Monday in Jerusalem as he was laid to rest.

Tens of thousands came to pay their respects for Hersh Goldberg-Polin on Monday in Jerusalem as he was laid to rest.

Tens of thousands came to pay their respects for Hersh Goldberg-Polin on Monday in Jerusalem as he was laid to rest.

Tens of thousands came to pay their respects for Hersh Goldberg-Polin on Monday in Jerusalem as he was laid to rest.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Tens of thousands came to pay their respects for Hersh Goldberg-Polin on Monday in Jerusalem as he was laid to rest.

He's an Israeli American, originally from Berkeley, who was taken hostage during the October 7 attacks.

"I'm sorry, Hersh, we failed you, we all failed you," John Polin, Hersh's father said.

Hersh was one of six hostages found dead last Saturday - 329 days after he was taken hostage at a music festival in Gaza during the Oct. 7 attacks.

MORE: Who were the 6 hostages whose bodies were recovered from Gaza?

Three of the six hostages, including Hersh, were reportedly scheduled to be released in the first phase of a ceasefire proposal discussed in July.

Instead, he was laid to rest at a Jerusalem cemetery on Monday while tens of thousands came to pay their respects, including his parents.

"OK sweet boy, go now on your journey, I hope it's as good as the trips you dreamed about because finally my sweet boy, finally finally finally finally, you're free!" Rachel Goldberg-Polin, Hersh's mother said.

His parents, Rachel and John, have led a high profile campaign to bring their son home.

Less than two weeks ago, his parents took the stage at the Democratic National Convention.

MORE: Body of American-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin recovered in Gaza

"It's really a gut-punch that that call to bring Hersh home ended in failure and we're all in mourning right now," Tyler Gregory, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council said.

Tyler Gregory is the CEO of JCRC and was there in Chicago for Hersh's parents speech.

"What we need to remember is an American hostage was murdered," he said. "So we all need to advocate for our representatives and our government to do everything that they can, diplomatically, military, to bring our remaining hostages home alive, we don't want to see more horrific incidents like these to take place."

Sunday night, amid many tears and prayers, hundreds gathered at the Congregation Beth Israel in Berkeley to mourn the loss of all six hostages killed.

On Monday night, Gregory will join other Jewish community members and allies for a candlelight vigil in San Francisco.

MORE: Hundreds gather at Berkeley synagogue to mourn the death of Hersh Goldberg-Polin

"I think in this moment of a lot of despair that people are feeling, we're finding strength in one another," he said.

His mother Rachel ended many speeches over the past 10 months with a direct message for her son by saying: "We love you, stay strong, survive."

At the funeral, she shared a similar message.

"Hersh, there's one last thing I need you to do for us, now I need you to help us stay strong and I need you to help us survive," she said.

There are still 101 hostages remaining in Gaza, including seven Americans.