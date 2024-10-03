Fall heat won't keep families from popular Morgan Hill pumpkin patch

ABC7 got a tour of Spina Farms in Morgan Hill, which is as if Jurassic Park meets a pumpkin patch, featuring dozens of animatronics including a 45-foot-tall "Gourdzilla."

ABC7 got a tour of Spina Farms in Morgan Hill, which is as if Jurassic Park meets a pumpkin patch, featuring dozens of animatronics including a 45-foot-tall "Gourdzilla."

ABC7 got a tour of Spina Farms in Morgan Hill, which is as if Jurassic Park meets a pumpkin patch, featuring dozens of animatronics including a 45-foot-tall "Gourdzilla."

ABC7 got a tour of Spina Farms in Morgan Hill, which is as if Jurassic Park meets a pumpkin patch, featuring dozens of animatronics including a 45-foot-tall "Gourdzilla."

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- Triple-digit temperatures are not stopping families from visiting Spina Farms in Morgan Hill, which looks as if Jurassic Park met a pumpkin patch.

New this year is Gourdzilla, standing at 45 feet tall and costing around $30,000.

Owner Gary Tognetti walked ABC7 through all the additions he's made to the farm.

"This is new, for the heat. We added more water it's just been really hot in October every year," Tognetti said.

VIDEO: Dinosaurs and pumpkin blasters? This Bay Area farm is unlike any other

With 12 animatronic dinosaurs and cannons shooting out pumpkins, Morgan Hill's Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch is unlike any other.

There are hydration stands, more food vendors and additional parking to keep visitors moving through.

"Last year we were 60 acres, this year we're 80 acres," Tognetti said.

As a third-generation farmer, he wants the patch to get better every year.

"The best part of all this is seeing the kids faces, and the surprise, their eyes light up," Tognetti said.

MORE: Minnesota man breaks world record with 2,749-pound gourd, wins 3rd Half Moon Bay pumpkin weigh-off

On the tractor ride, Tognetti explained that last year was their first year bringing animatronics to the farm. This year, they went from 20 to 40.

"We doubled it because we saw everybody loved it last year," Tognetti said.

Tognetti and his team started planting the corn fields, sunflowers and marigolds in July.

ABC7 met a group of visitors from Dallas, Texas.

"Definitely been taking advantage of the stands with the snow cones, definitely love that, also to drink enough water but thankfully just as a Texan I'm like, 'This isn't too bad,'" Hannah Awa said.

MORE: Here's how extreme heat waves are impacting Bay Area residents personally, financially

Even though the heat may not be fun, shooting tiny pumpkins out of the pumpkin blaster sure is.

Despite the Fall heat, this farm is popular. Last year, they estimated 100,000 people visited Spina Farms.

Morgan Hill resident Aryanna Hernandez tries to visit Spina Farm every year with family.

"It's hot, like I'm sweating, he's sweating but we're here and we're here to have fun," Hernandez said.