With 12 animatronic dinosaurs and cannons shooting out pumpkins, Morgan Hill's Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch is unlike any other.

Dinosaurs and pumpkin blasters? This Bay Area farm is unlike any other

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- A hayride through this South Bay pumpkin patch is really unlike any other. Spina Farms Pumpkin Patch feels more like an amusement park with 12 animatronic dinosaurs.

Owner Gary Tognetti said two years ago they relocated a quarter mile south to the corner of Laguna Ave and Santa Teresa Boulevard. The patch doubled from 30 acres to 60.

Tognetti said earlier in the month a woman created a TikTok video of the patch that has since been viewed 1.7 million times.

"We're having people coming here telling us that they flew in from Chicago, or L.A, just enthusiasts - pumpkin enthusiasts," Tognetti said.

Whether it's shooting pumpkins out of cannons, taking a train ride, or walking through the corn maze - it would be wise for visitors to pack water.

"Two weekends ago, we had 100-degree weather," Tognetti said.

On Wednesday, temperatures reached around 90 degrees, and it's expected to get hotter on Thursday.

Lisa Gormen drove from South San Francisco.

"Maybe not the best day to come further south - it was really warm today," Gormen said.

Kenia Castillo Itzais drove an hour north from King City in Monterey County.

"God, I didn't think it was going to be this hot," Itzais said.

But the weather didn't take away from how impressive the patch was.

"Oh yeah, it was worth the hour and the money and the time honestly," Itzais said.

Boots and plaid flannels are better left at home.

Megan Bennet visited the farm from Danville.

"Just make sure we don't dress up in the full fall clothes like flannel and stuff, and just pick out the short sleeve Halloween shirts and stuff," Bennet said.

But the heat is just a small price to pay for the fun.

"It's kind of like this polished, curated pumpkin patch," Bennet said.

"No - it felt like summer Halloween which is like awesome," Gormen said.

The patch has 71 different varieties of pumpkins to choose from and 120,000 marigolds planted by hand from a crew of 48.

The heat isn't keeping crowds away. On Sunday, they reached max capacity they had to close early.

