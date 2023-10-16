LIST: Halloween events happening across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Looking for something spooky and fun to do this Halloween? Check out our list of events happening this year across the Bay Area.

San Francisco

NightLife on Elm Street

Thursday, Oct. 26 - 6 pm

California Academy of Sciences

One, two, NightLife's comin' for you. This Halloween, don't sleep on NightLife featuring performances by Oaklash.

Get more information here.

Crawloween: San Francisco Halloween Pub Crawl 2023

Friday, Oct. 27 - 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 - 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 31 - 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Mayes Oyster House

Get ready for your best Halloween ever. One of the best party days of the year, celebrate Halloween in a big way this year at San Francisco's biggest event. Crawloween brings together thousands of fun, costumed people to drink and dance the night away as you enjoy awesome drink specials at over 40 of the best bars in San Francisco.

Get more information here.

VIDEO: Explore mysterious and spooky spots | Watch 'Creepy Bay Area' special here

Haunted Howl-o-ween Party for Dogs at Wag Hotels San Francisco

Monday, Oct. 30 - 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wag Hotels San Francisco

Grab your pups and head to Wag Hotels for our 8th Annual Haunted Howl-o-ween Party on Monday, Oct. 30 at 6:30 - 8 p.m.. You and your pooch will have a spooktacular time exploring our haunted hotel, with tricks and treats around every corner! This year, 100% of ticket sales & silent auction proceeds will be benefiting PAWS Chicago.

Get more information here.

Thrill-O-Ween

Saturday, Oct. 28 - 1 p.m.

Thrive City

Thrill-O-Ween is here! Kickoff the fall season with a spooktacular experience designed for you to enjoy an afternoon of safe Halloween fun. Thrive City will be filled with themed activities for all ages including a special screening of Elemental. Stay alert because you never know who or what may pop out! Don't forget, best dressed wins the costume contest! RSVP while supplies last.

Get more information here.

Edge of Halloween Treasure Hunt

Sunday, Oct. 29 - 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Grace Cathedral

Our beloved free event for children and their families returns on Sunday, Oct. 29. Once more, it's time for the bats to fly, the organ to swell, and young people to make fun-filled journeys through the cathedral, searching for clues that lead to treasure. This year, there will be more games, more challenges, and more moments for seasonal fun than ever. We can't wait to celebrate with you again!

Get more information here.

East Bay

Official Halloween Bar Crawl Oakland

Saturday, Oct. 28 - 4 p.m.

Join us for an unforgettable Halloween weekend experience on Oct. 28, 2023, as we transform the night into a spine-chilling adventure filled with ghoulish delights. Get ready to immerse yourself in a bewitching bar crawling experience that promises endless fun, surprises, and wicked memories!

Get more information here.

Halloween Jam at Fairyland

Friday, Oct. 27 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

Saturday, Oct. 28 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

Sunday, Oct. 29 - 10 a.m. to 4 p.m

Children's Fairyland

Join us for decked out sets and rides, spook-tacular performances and activities at the Emerald City Stage, costumed characters, bouncy houses, and plenty of photo opportunities.

Get more information here.

Jack London Square Halloween Selfie Experience

Saturday, Oct. 28 - 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Jack London Square

Guests can choose from three unique Halloween-themed selfie sets, take their selfies, post on Instagram and tag us @Jacklondonsq for a chance to win one of 1 of 5 $50 gift cards.

Get more information here.

Halloween Dia de los Muertos Fun Fest

Sunday, Oct. 29 - 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Jack London Square

This event will include chalk artists, mariachis, crafts, costume contest and Mexican Folklorico dancers. This event is FREE and is open to the public.

Get more information here.

South Bay

Beerwalk - Halloween Edition 2023

Saturday, Oct. 28 - 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Japantown San Jose

Beerwalks will be a little different from past events. Only 3 locations will be participating featuring 12 breweries with unlimited tastings. The Beerwalk was created beyond the idea of sampling great beers, but rather to provide the outlet for our community to come together to explore the neighborhoods and small businesses, which help keep the Bay Area great.

Get more information here.

San Jose Official Halloween Bar Crawl

Saturday, Oct. 28 - 4 p.m.

Splash Bar San Jose

It's frightening how fast Halloween showed up, but we aren't scared at all. It's time to pull out the most creative and horrifying outfits to put them on display. Those looking for a haunted house, look no further, we will transport you to another world of fear and terror on our Official Halloween Bar Crawl, and you had better join quick. On Oct. 28 2023 we turn the city into Halloween Town, let's get crazy together.

Get more information here.

Sunnyvale Halloween Pet Parade 2023

Sunday, Oct. 29 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Murphy Avenue, Sunnyvale

It's back! Our Sunnyvale traditional Pet Parade! Plans are underway to celebrate the Halloweenseason with a costume pet parade through downtown Sunnyvale. Pet parents also welcome todress up and enjoy the day with family fun!

Get more information here.

North Bay

Halloween Beer Crawl 2023

Saturday, Oct. 28 - 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Trade Brewing

Stroll through the moonlight and stop by for some treats at some of Napa's finest craft breweries! Tickets for the crawl will include a stamp card and your very own commemorative 5oz glass to use for the event as you creep and crawl your way to each location downtown. At each stop you will receive 3 pours of your choice.

Get more information here.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live