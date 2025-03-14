Fatal highway crashes in Orinda and Milpitas cause backups on rainy morning

Several fatal crashes have been reported across the Bay Area Friday morning as wet weather causes slick roads and major traffic issues.

ORINDA

The California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision on eastbound state Highway 24 near Orinda in Contra Costa County Friday morning.

Eastbound lanes were closed west of Wilder Road following the wreck, which was reported to the CHP at 8:21 a.m.

CHP spokesperson Officer Dan Gilmore confirmed that a person died in the wreck, but could not confirm other details as of 9:45 a.m. He said additional information would be released later in the day.

Drivers were urged to use alternate routes and were being directed off the highway at Wilder Road, the CHP said on X.

There was no estimate for when the highway would reopen in the eastbound direction.

MILPITAS

A 41-year-old San Jose woman died in a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate Highway 880 in Milpitas early Friday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 4 a.m., officers were alerted to a collision near Tasman Drive. The woman, who was driving one of the vehicles, died as a result of the crash and her name was not immediately available.

CHP officials said the crash prompted the closure of all but one southbound lane of Highway 880 while authorities investigated and cleaned up the scene. All lanes reopened as of about 7 a.m.

No other details about the collision were released by the CHP.

