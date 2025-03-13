2 killed in San Leandro house fire with others injured and 1 unaccounted for, officials say

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials say two people have died after a devastating house fire in San Leandro early Thursday morning with others injured and one unaccounted for.

The fire broke out in a two-story multi-family home in unincorporated Alameda County just before 5:30 a.m. Alameda County Fire officials say nine people were in the home at the time of the fire.

They say six people were transported to the hospital with injuries and of those, two have died and one is in critical condition. Officials have not released information on the ages of the victims who died.

Two other people transported themselves to the hospital but are fine. Officials also say the one missing person unaccounted for could be a minor.

Fire officials had previously reported that a 6-year-old was killed in the fire but later amended that to saying it was a dog that died, and six people were taken to the hospital with several unaccounted for.

They say there was confusion because of neighbors and victims reporting different numbers about how many people were living in the home. They are still working on sifting through the damage.

"Very difficult fire, severe injuries to the occupants that were in the fire and a lot of damage to the house that are making it for us very difficult to be able to determine the actual number of folks that were in the house and who's been accounted for," Chief McDonald said.

Fire crews are continuing to look for the missing person and to determine what may have caused the fire.