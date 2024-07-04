  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Lasers lit up for 4th of July at San Francisco's Ferry Building

KGO logo
Thursday, July 4, 2024
Lasers lit up for 4th of July at SF's Ferry Building
The colorful laser light show at San Francisco's Ferry Building is now red, white and blue for the 4th of July.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We had the rainbow lasers at the Ferry Building for San Francisco Pride, but they're not done lighting up the night sky. Except now, it's red, white and blue for the 4th of July.

RELATED: Pride weekend kicks off in San Francisco with love, lasers

Illuminate is keeping up the lasers this week. You may have seen them testing out their new display last night.

For this exhibit, they're sending some vertical stripes into the sky from the Embarcadero.

The magic is on until Sunday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW