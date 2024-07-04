Lasers lit up for 4th of July at San Francisco's Ferry Building

The colorful laser light show at San Francisco's Ferry Building is now red, white and blue for the 4th of July.

The colorful laser light show at San Francisco's Ferry Building is now red, white and blue for the 4th of July.

The colorful laser light show at San Francisco's Ferry Building is now red, white and blue for the 4th of July.

The colorful laser light show at San Francisco's Ferry Building is now red, white and blue for the 4th of July.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We had the rainbow lasers at the Ferry Building for San Francisco Pride, but they're not done lighting up the night sky. Except now, it's red, white and blue for the 4th of July.

RELATED: Pride weekend kicks off in San Francisco with love, lasers

Illuminate is keeping up the lasers this week. You may have seen them testing out their new display last night.

For this exhibit, they're sending some vertical stripes into the sky from the Embarcadero.

The magic is on until Sunday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.