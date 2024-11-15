LIVE: SFFD responds to report of attack involving multiple dogs near Fillmore Safeway

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco officials are responding to a reported attack involving multiple dogs near the Safeway parking lot in the city's Fillmore District.

It happened in the area of Fillmore Street and Eddy Street Friday morning.

Two or more dogs reportedly began attacking a smaller dog, and bystanders were said to have tried to intervene by pepper spraying the dogs.

Crews arrived on the scene and found one person had been bitten in the attack and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

SFPD and ACC are securing the attacking dogs, one of which has been reportedly shot.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.