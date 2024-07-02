EXCLUSIVE: SF pet owners apologize after dog attacks 3-year-old boy

ABC7 News tracked down and spoke with the owners of the dog that attacked the 3-year-old boy and another dog in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Only ABC7 News has new developments in the story of a three-year-old boy who was attacked by a dog in San Francisco. It was captured on video. ABC7 News reporter Luz Pena was able to track down the owners and talk to them.

The couple decided to speak on camera to share their side of the story. We asked why they left without giving the boy's nanny their contact information. They claim that's not the whole story.

It was May 22 around 4 p.m. - a three-year-old boy was running next to his nanny in San Francisco when unexpectedly a white husky attacked him.

"All of a sudden, appeared out of nowhere charged towards him, chased him and pinned him down and bit him really viciously on his left arm," said the boy's mom.

Over a month after the attack, we tracked down the dog owners. We met them at a dog park. Their dog named Max had a gentle leader on - and sat between them.

"We were afraid. We couldn't believe what had just happened because it was just a baby," said Yolanda Marisol, Max's owner.

In Spanish, Yolanda Marisol said they have been worried about the boy since the attack. We asked how this happened.

"He is never off leash. We never have him off leash. We tied him to the leg of the table," said Yolanda Marisol and added, "He got lose and we couldn't do anything."

Yolanda Marisol says she tried speaking to the nanny after the attack and offered their contact information but didn't know how to say it in English.

"Freddy stayed at the table with the dog and I went to her," said Yolanda Marisol, "I told her I didn't know what to do in that moment and said, 'I don't speak English can I translate on my phone?' And all she said to me was, 'It's okay' - she got in the car, closed the car and left. I went back to the table because Freddy was waiting for me. He asked me so what happened? What did she say? And I said, 'Nothing, she just told me it's okay."'

Yolanda acknowledged their dog has aggressive tendencies.

We asked if they called police to report the bite. "We didn't know what to do," said Yolanda Marisol.

Turns out, this was not Max's first attack. In our investigation, we found out Max attacked a neighbor's dog a year earlier.

"I went to look for him and just a few second later, I heard him screaming from downstairs and ran to the lobby," said Joey DeHaven, describing when he found his dog after the bite.

DeHaven filed a dog bite report in 2023 against Max, but the city's Animal Care and Control's executive director said they didn't take action since Joey didn't also file a "vicious and dangerous dog report."

"He didn't request a vicious and dangerous dog hearing and it would be really unusual if he did. There are a lot of dog-on-dog bites in the city that don't make it to the vicious and dangerous court," said Virginia Donohue, executive director for San Francisco's Animal Care & Control.

SFPD says they are investigating. Donohue says the dog's fate will be determined by a hearing officer.

"The range of options are anywhere from nothing to declaring the dog vicious and dangerous and requiring him to get euthanasia. There is a whole range of possibilities," said Donohue.

In the meantime, Yolanda Marisol has a message for the boy and his family.

"I'm very sorry. I know it's my responsibility for not taking care of our dog. I take responsibility," said Yolanda Marisol. "If they want to take our dog and they want to humanely euthanize him we are OK with that - if they want to take him. With all my heart, I hope the baby is OK and that he recovered. I know I cannot change what happened."

The couple was cited for not leaving their contact info at the scene. On average that fine can cost $91.

They have a hearing scheduled for July 8 where the dog's fate will be determined.