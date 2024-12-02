Fire partially destroys warehouse of one of largest mushroom farms in Bay Area

Fire destroyed about half of a 2,000 warehouse Friday, owned by Monterey Mushrooms in Morgan Hill.

MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) -- A big loss for one of the largest mushroom farms in the Bay Area.

Firefighters had to pull apart a wall to reach the flames. They were able to save the other half of the building.

There's no word yet on a cause.

Monterey Mushrooms is the largest grower of mushrooms in North America. It claims to be known for popularizing the portabella.

