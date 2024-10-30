Hayward residents fed up with homeless encampment fires threatening homes

Residents of Hayward's Hideaway Townhomes are fed up with homeless encampment fires that are threatening their homes.

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- One week ago, we told you about fires that started in a Hayward community, originating in a homeless encampment. After seeing our report, another neighborhood just two miles away, is sharing similar concerns and speaking out over fires plaguing the area.

"I was in my bed, watching TV - next thing you know I heard an explosion," said one man who didn't want to be identified. He says the entire Hideaway Townhomes complex was shaking the night of September 13 when fire erupted behind a sound wall.

"It's nerve-wracking because you never know when it's going to happen and because of this wall, we don't know what's happening behind the wall," says another resident, Brandon Gip.

The sound wall separates the complex from BART train tracks feet away. Gip says it's an area known to be frequented by the homeless.

According to multiple neighbors, there have been a number of fires in 2024 and there have been fire problems for years. This one being the largest. They all erupt behind the sound wall. We took a peek over the wall and saw a blight-riddled encampment.

If what the residents of the Hideaway are going through sounds familiar - it is. Less than two miles up the road, here at the Grand Terrace townhomes, they too experienced a large blaze, right behind a sound wall.

On October 20, a 13-year-old girl heard explosions and saw flames outside her window. Her cries for help saved the community from disaster. After we reported on neighbors' concerns, they sent us this photo of city crews cleaning up the encampment the next day. A city spokesperson tells ABC7 News, police also made a number of arrests.

VIDEO: 13-year-old saves Hayward neighbors from fire; residents say problem stems from nearby encampment

Thanks to a 13-year-old girl, residents of the Grand Terrace townhomes in Hayward were saved from a fire which broke out from a nearby encampment.

Those in the Hideaway community say after reaching out to multiple agencies to get answers, they're fed up.

"We got tired of the city not doing anything. We make multiple attempts to reach out to them. They keep pointing fingers and reach out to HOA or BART, but ultimately, they should be working together," says one resident.

We reached out to BART, Hideaway management, and the City of Hayward. Both the city and BART say the property may indeed be BART property. The transit agency says they've been working with the city and other stakeholders to address encampments.

"What else can we do?" says Jip.

This confusion, continues for frustrated for neighbors.