Fire near Hwy 101 onramp in San Francisco prompts closures, traffic delays, authorities say

SAN FRANCISCO -- A fire near the U.S. Highway 101 and South Van Ness Avenue onramp in San Francisco caused the onramp to be closed Sunday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management.

The fire was reported at 3:18 p.m., according to the CHP's automated dispatch system. Authorities announced it was resolved just before 4:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Drivers in the area were advised to expect delays, and those not in the area were asked to find alternate routes.

Traffic was severely impacted in the area as of 3:55 p.m., according to Caltrans' live traffic map.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.