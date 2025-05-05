Fire at Valero refinery in Benicia prompting shelter-in-place orders

BENICIA, Calif. (KGO) -- Air monitoring is underway as crews respond to a fire at the Valero refinery in Benicia Monday morning.

Large plumes of smoke were seen coming from the refinery where the fire started around 9 a.m., and officials have notified some in the area to shelter in place.

The City of Benicia says the east side of the city and the industrial side have been notified, as well as businesses in the area and the school district.

Benicia Unified School District says one elementary school, Robert Semple, is currently under a shelter-in-place order. All students and staff are remaining indoors until they are notified.

Residents are urged to close windows and doors and to not call 911 unless they are experiencing an emergency.

Valero released a statement saying the fire was under control and they are conducting air monitoring.

The Benicia Fire Department says the Bay Area Air District and Solano Public Health are using portable air monitors to test for air pollution and they have requested drone air monitoring as well from the Solano County hazmat team.

It is unclear how the fire started.

Valero announced last month that this refinery may close in 2026. According to a statement from the company, the refinery is seeking closure because of the high costs and strict environmental regulations in California.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

